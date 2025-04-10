Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pistons)
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to a right thumb sprain.
Anunoby is likely getting a rest day from the Knicks on the front end of a back-to-back with just three games to go in the regular season. The New York forward has been extremely healthy this season, appearing in 73 games -- the most since his rookie season.
Anunoby is averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3. He isn't the only Knick out tonight, as both Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson won't suit up against Detroit either.
That's led to the Knicks being set as underdogs on the road against the Pistons, but I still think there is a player worth targeting the prop market in this matchup.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Pistons
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why Knicks guard Miles McBride could be a solid prop target in an expanded role on Thursday:
Miles McBride OVER 11.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
The Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart and OG Anunoby for this game, which means Miles McBride will likely end up in the starting lineup on Thursday.
This season, McBride is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from 3 in eight starts. He’s averaging just 8.7 points per game as a reserve.
The Knicks have been banged up as of late – including McBride and Jalen Brunson – but I expect Tom Thibodeau to let his sixth man get a little bit of a rhythm on Thursday. McBride has multiple 20-point games as a starter this season, and I think he’s undervalued at this number with two of the Knicks’ top five scorers not even suiting up on Thursday.
