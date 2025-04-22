Pistons' Jaden Ivey Seen Getting Shots up Ahead of Game 2 vs Knicks
Leading up to the start of their postseason run, one underlying story for the Detroit Pistons is the ongoing recovery of Jaden Ivey. Since suffering a broken leg back in January, the former No. 5 pick has worked tirelessly to rejoin his teammates on the floor.
When the injury first occurred, the Pistons did not rule out Ivey for the season. From the beginning, the best case scenario was that he'd be able to make a return if Detroit made the postseason. He did not suit up in Game 1 on Saturday, but Ivey is continuing to put in work behind the scenes to possibly be ready.
The Pistons have already ruled out Ivey for Game 2, but that hasn't stopped the young guard from being out there with his team. He was in attendance for shootaround Monday and was even spotted getting shots by himself.
As of now, there have been no indications that the Pistons will deploy Ivey in this series. However, if they were going to, Game 3 would make the most sense for his return. He'd be doing so in Detroit, and they'd be coming off an extended break. Following Game 2 on Monday, there will be a two-day break before these teams square off in Little Caesars Arena.
Before getting injured against the Orlando Magic on New Year's Day, Ivey was putting together his best stretch with the Pistons. He seemed to have taken a noticeable step forward in his development, averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Most importantly, Ivey and Cade Cunningham were starting to look like they could co-exist with one another long-term.
Ivey coming back would provide a huge boost for the Pistons, but it's not something they can focus on at the moment. Instead, the team will attempt to even things up with the Knicks before the series heads to Detroit.