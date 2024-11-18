Pistons’ Rising Star on Injury Report vs Bulls on Monday
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the Pistons have a key player popping up on their injury report ahead of the action.
According to the injury report, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is dealing with an ankle sprain.
While Ivey’s presence on the injury report is concerning, the good news is that he’s probable to play.
Out of 15 games this year, Ivey has just one absence. Last week, the Pistons paid a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks and added Ivey to the injury report for the second matchup of a back-to-back set. Last week, Ivey dealt with a minor shin and toe injury on two separate occasions.
In the absence of Ivey, the Pistons started Malik Beasley. For the matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Ivey returned to the court for a 28-minute shift. He struggled with his shot, putting up just 14 points on 31 percent shooting from the field.
Ivey bounced back on Sunday night in Washington. Checking in for 29 minutes, the Pistons’ rising star knocked down 53 percent of his shots and all four of his free throws to produce 28 points. Along with his scoring, Ivey also dished out a season-high eight assists.
This season, Ivey has taken a massive step forward. Despite the concerns surrounding his fit on the Pistons playing alongside Cade Cunningham, Ivey has developed into a potential Most Improved Player of the Year candidate.
In 14 games, Ivey has averaged 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three on five attempts per game. So far, he’s producing 19 points per game throughout the year.
On Monday night, the Pistons will take on the Bulls for the first time this season. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Ivey should be good to go against Chicago.