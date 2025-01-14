WATCH: Malik Beasley Taunts MSG Crowd in Pistons Win vs Knicks
Following a brief home stand, the Detroit Pistons traveled to New York for a one-game road trip against the Knicks. They'd managed to keep their hot streak alive thanks to the services of a familiar hero.
Late in free agency, the Pistons nabbed journeyman guard Malik Beasley on a one-year deal. He was brought in to help alleviate the team's floor spacing concerns, and has shattered any and all expectations.
Whether it's coming off the bench or in the starting lineup, Beasley is a key piece of the offense on a nightly basis. Monday night would be no different, as the veteran guard caught fire from beyond the arc. Beasley ended the night a stellar 6-for-8 from beyond the arc en route to a 22-point outing. His knockdown shooting from deep was one of many catalysts to the Pistons taking down the Knicks at MSG.
Two of Beasley's threes came in the final minute of the fourth quarter with the game still up for grabs. He helped keep the Knicks at bay as Detroit managed to steal a win on the road. After hitting the dagger to put New York away, Beasley made his presence known with the MSG crowd. He was seen waving goodbye to them, along with blowing a kiss.
With this victory, the Pistons remain one of the NBA's hottest teams right now. They are 10-2 over their last 12 games, and sit at 21-19 on the season. A drastic turnaround from how the team looked at this point in time last year.
As he continues to pile up strong performances, Beasley is looking like arguably the best value signing of the offseason. Along with providing a veteran presence, he has emerged as the biggest X-factor of the supporting cast.
Looking ahead, the Pistons will return home to host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.