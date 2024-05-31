Former Raptors Guard Makes Professional Soccer Appearance
Dennis Schröder appears to have a new side hustle.
The former Toronto Raptors guard made a surprise appearance on the soccer pitch for FC Germania Bleckenstedt in Germany's sixth-tier league. Schröder played 62 minutes in the 5-1 loss before being substituted out against 1. SC Göttingen 05, the team announced.
The game was set up by Schröder's brother-in-law, Daniel Ziolo, who currently plays for FC Germania Bleckenstedt.
Schröder was part of what had been a very multi-national Raptors team earlier this year with plenty of soccer prowess. Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa both grew up playing soccer as did former Raptors center Christian Koloko who was unable to play this past season due to a medical issue.
Toronto signed Schröder last summer as a replacement for Fred VanVleet early in free agency. The hope had been he would come in and fill a need for the team at point guard on a two-year deal for the full mid-level exception.
Despite a strong start to the year with Schröder handling the starting point guard duties, Toronto struggled to find its footing and it wasn't long before the organization decided to make some changes. Schröder was swapped to the bench in early January and his relationship with the organization began to fray.
Toronto traded the 30-year-old guard to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline in a salary-dumping move that saw the Raptors acquire and wave Spencer Dinwiddie.
Schröder spent last summer leading the German senior men's national team to a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup and will once again be leading the country this summer at the Paris Olympics.