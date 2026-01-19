Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Nets)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker missed a game earlier this month with an ankle injury, but he returned on Saturday in the team's win over the New York Knicks.

Now, Booker is listed as questionable on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets. This game is the front end of a back-to-back for the Suns, as they'll be in Philadelphia on Tuesday to take on Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers.

Suns injury report at Nets:



QUESTIONABLE: Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), Jamaree Bouyea (concussion protocol) and Devin Booker (left ankle soreness)



Jordan Goodwin (jaw sprain-mask) AVAILABLE. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 18, 2026

Since this is the front end of a back-to-back, there is a chance that Booker could sit out of this game. However, he has not rest during back-to-backs so far this season, and the star guard has appeared in 38 of the 42 games that the Suns have played.

Oddsmakers seem to think Booker will be in the lineup as well, as the Suns are favored by 8.5 points on the road against the Nets. Brooklyn is coming off a loss to Chicago on Sunday, but it did not play Michael Porter Jr. in that game.

This season, Booker has played at an All-Star level for a Suns team that is in the mix for a top-six spot in the Western Conference. The University of Kentucky product is averaging 25.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Here's a look at how I'd bet on prop in the prop market as long as he's able to play on Monday.

Best Devin Booker Prop Bet vs. Nets

Devin Booker OVER 23.5 Points (-114)

Booker's points prop is set well below his season average on Monday, which is interesting since he played his usual role in the win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Booker finished that game with 27 points on 18 shots in over 38 minutes of action, yet he's set well below that number against a Brooklyn team that is just 24th in the league in defensive rating.

The potential return of Jalen Green (hamstring) could be playing a factor, but Green is likely going to be on a minutes limit if he plays since he re-injured his hamstring the last time he returned to action.

Booker has 24 or more points in six of his eight games this month and 24 of his 38 games this season. He's a great bet at this number against a Nets team that is clearly tanking in the Eastern Conference.

