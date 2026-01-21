Raptors Season High in Points Among Five Numbers to Know vs. Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are back on top after beating the Golden State Warriors 145-127 inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak the team suffered after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score after beating the Warriors.

24 - Jamal Shead's plus rating

The Raptors flexed their dominance against the Warriors, but that was definitely shown when point guard Jamal Shead was on the floor. He only scored 10 points with 8 assists, but the team was outscoring the Warriors by 24 points when he was on the court. Shead has continuously proven why he is a big difference maker for the Raptors, and his improvement is stellar.

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

40 - Immanuel Quickley's career high in points

Quickley matched his career high of 40 points in the win against the Warriors. He made 11 of 13 shots from the field, including 7 of 8 from downtown. He also made all 11 of his free throw attempts. He even dished out 10 dimes to clinch a double-double for the team. Overall, Quickley had his best game of the season, and his ascent is something to look out for in the next couple of games.

42 - Raptors' assists

The Raptors were distributing the ball extremely well on the offensive end of the floor. On 51 made field goals, the team had 42 assists, which was 14 more than what the Warriors were able to produce. The Raptors knew they were getting the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back, and the consistent passing throughout the five players on the floor certainly made a difference.

100 - Raptors' free throw percentage

The Raptors had 22 free throw attempts throughout the game, and each one found the bottom of the net. It's rare for a team to go 100 per cent from the free throw line with that many attempts, so the Raptors should be very proud of their performance from the charity stripe.

145 - Raptors' season high in points

The Raptors scored 145 points in the win, which is the most they've posted in a game this season. The team scored just 93 points in their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, so they were definitely due. It's promising to see how the team bounced back.

