Report: '75% Chance' Norman Powell is Traded Before Thursday

Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The trade market for Norman Powell is reportedly heating up. 

The Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks have all reportedly been lined to trade discussions with the Toronto Raptors for Powell, sources tell Bleacher/Report's Jake Fischer. One team reportedly told Fischer there's a 75% chance Powell is moved before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

What's particularly interesting about Powell's market is the diversity of teams interested in acquiring the 27-year-old sharpshooter. Normally at this time of year, it's only contending teams looking to make trades for pending free agents like Powell. However, in Powell's case, a few younger teams like the Timberwolves, Pistons, and Knicks have all reportedly popped up in discussions because of Powell's age. While Powell likely wouldn't help push these teams into title consideration this season, any acquiring team would own Powell's Bird Rights this summer making it more likely he'll sign a long-term deal to stick with whichever team he's traded to.

Whoever acquires Powell if he is traded is likely committing to paying him around $20 million per season on a multi-year deal, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Monday. Powell has played so well lately that it's become almost a foregone conclusion he'll opt-out of his $11.6 million player option for next season to test the market in a down free agency class.

