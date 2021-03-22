Report: Miami Heat & Philadelphia 76ers Leading Pursuit of Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly the teams most interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry ahead of the trade deadline

The Kyle Lowry sweepstakes appear to be coming down to two teams: the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

If the Toronto Raptors are going to trade their soon-to-be 35-year-old point guard it will likely be to either the Heat or 76ers who are reportedly leading the pursuit of Lowry, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are leaders in pursuit to acquire Lowry, sources told The Athletic, and several rival team executives are monitoring the situation as well as which young player or asset either team could part with."

Both teams have a few young assets that should interest the Raptors. In Miami, it's Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa, and potentially Duncan Robinson. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Sunday that Toronto would need "at least" Herro or Robinson to move off Lowry, and it would seem based on age and contractual situation that Herro is the more desirable of the two. Robinson, while still young, is heading into restricted free agency this offseason, and Toronto would have to re-sign him to a contract worth significantly more than the $1.7 million he's making this season.

In Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are the most intriguing young prospects. Maxey is the 76ers' 2020 first-round pick who has flashed a lot of potential at times this season. Thybulle is a 24-year-old sophomore with elite defensive skills and a lackluster offensive repertoire. The two 76ers prospect likely wouldn't be as coveted as Miami's top prospects, but Philadelphia has more draft picks at its disposal to help sweeten the pot for Toronto.

With the trade deadline just three days away, the Raptors are going to have to make a decision soon. Either keep Lowry for ceremonial reasons or send him to a true championship contender and help kickstart a retooling for Toronto going forward.

