Raptors Confirm They'll Return to Toronto This Season

The Toronto Raptors will return to Scotiabank Arena this season with the approval of the federal government

It's now confirmed. The Toronto Raptors are returning home for next season.

A spokesperson for the Raptors has confirmed to AllRaptors that the team's long-awaited return will indeed take place on October 4 when Toronto hosts the Philadelphia 76ers in the preseason opener at Scotiabank Arena.

All signs seemed to be pointing in this direction for a while now. Toronto was listed as the destination for the Raptors' home games when the regular season schedule was released, but no decision had been officially made at that point.

Toronto will officially open its regular season on October 20 against the Washington Wizards marking the 600th day since the Raptors last played a true home game on February 28, 2020, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Anyone attending Raptors games this season will need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the stadium, per MLSE policy.

Further Reading

Chicago Bulls continue signing former Raptors players

Should the Raptors retire DeMar DeRozan's jersey? LeBron James says 'absolutely'

Kyle Lowry talks about his move to Miami & reflects on his career in Toronto: 'It's home to me'