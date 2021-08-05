Raptors Announce 2021 Summer League Roster

out of UConn, The Toronto Raptors are going to have a roster full of developmental players and prospects when they take the court to open the Summer League on Sunday.

The organization announced the 15-man roster that will be lead by Patrick Mutombo down in Las Vegas. It's a group led by returning Raptors Malachi Flynn, Yuta Watanabe, and Freddie Gillespie, along with rookie draft picks Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and David Johnson.

Toronto has also signed NBA rookies Jalen Adams, Justin Champagnie, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Rayshaun Hammonds, Anas Mahmoud, Isiaha Mike, Matt Morgan, Ishmail Wainright, along with sophomore Ashton Hagans who played with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

It's unclear if sophomore Precious Achiuwa will join the team once Toronto acquires him from Miami in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. Achiuwa is currently listed on Miami's California Classic Summer League roster but has yet to play in either of the Heat's first two games.

Toronto will open its Summer League schedule on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET against the New York Knicks. The Raptors will follow that up with another game on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, a game on Thursday against the Houston Rockets, and finally a game on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

