Jarrett Culver Lands with Hawks Despite Raptors Rumors

Despite an offseason working out with the Toronto Raptors, Jarrett Culver is joining the Atlanta Hawks.

The 23-year-old guard inked a two-way deal, the Hawks announced Monday. He joins a team that's expected to be in the middle of the Eastern Conference alongside the Raptors vying to avoid the play-in tournament next season.

At one point this summer it seemed as though Culver was destined to join the Raptors. He was seen wearing Raptors attire at the Rico Hines runs, playing alongside most of Toronto's players. Scottie Barnes even hinted that Culver was set to sign in Toronto while streaming on Twitch.

Toronto, however, decided to go in a different direction. The organization used its two two-way contracts on Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr. and then used its final training camp spot on Josh Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward who was selected fourth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Like Jackson, Culver hasn't lived up to his high draft price, having been selected sixth overall in 2019 out of Texas Tech. He averaged just 3.5 points in 37 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Also like Jackson, Culver has never found a reliable three-point shot, averaging 28.3% from behind the arc for his career.

Considering Culver's 6-foot-6 frame and lackluster offensive production, the Raptors likely made the wise choice, inking Jackson to a non-guaranteed deal last month.

