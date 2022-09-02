Skip to main content
Vegas: Raptors Fall in Eastern Conference Odds as Cavaliers Bolster Roster

The Toronto Raptors have fallen to the seventh-best odds to win the Eastern Conference as the Cleveland Cavaliers load up for this season
It was just a few months ago that the Toronto Raptors were facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, just three games back of the Boston Celtics in the second seed.

Now, on the heels of the Cleveland Cavaliers' blockbuster deal for Donovan Mitchell, Vegas oddsmakers are expecting the Raptors to take a step back next season and finish seventh or eighth in the conference. Toronto sits at +2,000 to win the East next season, conveying a 5% chance, the tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh best odds in the conference, per DraftKings.

The acquisition of Mitchell saw Cleveland jump ahead of Toronto from the tenth-best odds to win the East all the way to the sixth-best odds and about an 8% chance, according to DraftKings. The Raptors' projected win total also fell behind the Cavaliers' to 44.5 wins. Cleveland, meanwhile, has jumped to 48.5 wins, per PointsBet.

