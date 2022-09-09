Skip to main content
NBA 2K23 Releases Ratings for Raptors Bench

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

NBA 2K23 Releases Ratings for Raptors Bench

The Toronto Raptors received some unusual rankings for Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and the rest of the bench in NBA 2K23
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NBA 2K23 is officially out and the Toronto Raptors rank as a Tier 2 team and an 80 overall, somehow the same overall rating as the New York Knicks.

With the starters having already been leaked, here's how Toronto's bench unit looks in the latest version of the game.

Precious Achiuwa: 76 Overall

Precious Achiuwa enters 2K23 as a 76 overall, just a one-point increase from the start of last season when he entered 2K22 as a 75 overall. His potential sits at 80 overall, a seemingly low score for such a young and talented prospect. Defensively, Achiuwa has a 64 rating despite being one of Toronto's best defensive players. His offensive game scores are pretty low but 2K did give the 6-foot-9 forward a 79 rating in three-point shooting after a breakout second half of the season.

Chris Boucher: 76 Overall

Chris Boucher has somehow seen his 2K rating drop over the past two years despite posting the best season of his career last year. He comes in at a 76 overall in 2K23, thanks to a 77 rating in rebounding and a 75 rating in athleticism. 

Otto Porter Jr.: 76 Overall

Toronto's big offseason acquisition Otto Porter Jr. sits at a 76 overall courtesy of his highly-rated offensive arsenal. He has an 81-rated three-point shot, to go with his 82-rated mid-range shot and an 88-rated close shot. Defensively, though, Porter sits at a measly 66 overall.

Khem Birch: 75 Overall

Khem Birch ranks surprisingly high in 2K23 at a 75 overall to start the year. His offensive rebounding ranks at 83 overall and somehow his durability sits at 83 despite the fact that he only played in 55 games last season.

Thad Young: 74 Overall

Thad Young sits a point behind Khem Birch at 74 overall despite having a better season than his fellow frontcourt partner. Young's best attribute is his 92-rated close shot along with his athleticism which sits at 79 overall.

Malachi Flynn: 74 Overall

Malachi Flynn enters his make-or-break third season as a 74 overall. His rating is buoyed by his highly-rated offensive stats, including an 89 in close shooting, 79 in mid-range shooting, and 76 in three-point shooting.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Juancho Hernangomez: 72 Overall

Toronto's new Spaniard Juancho Hernangomez is a 72 overall to start the year. He's considered a "Paint Defender" in the game despite his 64-rated interior defense.

Josh Jackson: 72 Overall

The Raptors' latest signing, Josh Jackson, is a 72 overall as well. His athleticism ranks at 77 overall.

Dalano Banton: 72 Overall

Dalano Banton sits at 72 to start the year with a 74 rating in potential. Strangely, his best attribute is an 88-rated "Shot IQ."

Justin Champagnie: 70 Overall

Justin Champagnie starts the year at a 70 thanks to a 92 rating in hustle and a 78 rating in offensive rebounding.

Christian Koloko: 70 Overall

Toronto's second-round pick, Christian Koloko, makes his 2K debut at 70 overall. 

Ron Harper Jr.: 68 Overall

Fellow rookie Ron Harper Jr. begins the year at a 68 overall.

Jeff Dowtin Jr: 67 Overall

Jeff Dowtin Jr. is rated as a 67 overall.

Further Reading

NBA2K reveals ratings for Raptors starters in 2023

Vegas: Raptors fall in Eastern Conference odds as Cavaliers bolster roster

Raptors finalize training camp roster With Josh Jackson signing

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shares a laugh with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (left) during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Scotiabank Arena
News

Here's How Raptors Players Have Ranked in Previous Versions of NBA 2K

By Aaron Rose
Leonard Miller (53) participates in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena
News

Canadian Leonard Miller Officially Joins G League Ignite

By All Raptors Staff
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center
News

Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason

By All Raptors Staff
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrate a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Scotiabank Arena
News

NBA2K Reveals Ratings for Raptors Starters in 2023

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and guard Caris LeVert (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena
News

Vegas: Raptors Fall in Eastern Conference Odds as Cavaliers Bolster Roster

By Aaron Rose
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena
News

Report: Cavaliers Acquire Donovan Mitchell From Jazz

By All Raptors Staff
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reaches for a rebound between Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson (9) and forward Yuta Watanabe (18)in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
News

Raptors Camp Battles: Four Players Will Battle for One Raptors Spot

By Aaron Rose
Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson (55) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena
News

Raptors Finalize Training Camp Roster With Josh Jackson Signing

By Aaron Rose