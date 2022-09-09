NBA 2K23 Releases Ratings for Raptors Bench

NBA 2K23 is officially out and the Toronto Raptors rank as a Tier 2 team and an 80 overall, somehow the same overall rating as the New York Knicks.

With the starters having already been leaked, here's how Toronto's bench unit looks in the latest version of the game.

Precious Achiuwa: 76 Overall

Precious Achiuwa enters 2K23 as a 76 overall, just a one-point increase from the start of last season when he entered 2K22 as a 75 overall. His potential sits at 80 overall, a seemingly low score for such a young and talented prospect. Defensively, Achiuwa has a 64 rating despite being one of Toronto's best defensive players. His offensive game scores are pretty low but 2K did give the 6-foot-9 forward a 79 rating in three-point shooting after a breakout second half of the season.

Chris Boucher: 76 Overall

Chris Boucher has somehow seen his 2K rating drop over the past two years despite posting the best season of his career last year. He comes in at a 76 overall in 2K23, thanks to a 77 rating in rebounding and a 75 rating in athleticism.

Otto Porter Jr.: 76 Overall

Toronto's big offseason acquisition Otto Porter Jr. sits at a 76 overall courtesy of his highly-rated offensive arsenal. He has an 81-rated three-point shot, to go with his 82-rated mid-range shot and an 88-rated close shot. Defensively, though, Porter sits at a measly 66 overall.

Khem Birch: 75 Overall

Khem Birch ranks surprisingly high in 2K23 at a 75 overall to start the year. His offensive rebounding ranks at 83 overall and somehow his durability sits at 83 despite the fact that he only played in 55 games last season.

Thad Young: 74 Overall

Thad Young sits a point behind Khem Birch at 74 overall despite having a better season than his fellow frontcourt partner. Young's best attribute is his 92-rated close shot along with his athleticism which sits at 79 overall.

Malachi Flynn: 74 Overall

Malachi Flynn enters his make-or-break third season as a 74 overall. His rating is buoyed by his highly-rated offensive stats, including an 89 in close shooting, 79 in mid-range shooting, and 76 in three-point shooting.

Juancho Hernangomez: 72 Overall

Toronto's new Spaniard Juancho Hernangomez is a 72 overall to start the year. He's considered a "Paint Defender" in the game despite his 64-rated interior defense.

Josh Jackson: 72 Overall

The Raptors' latest signing, Josh Jackson, is a 72 overall as well. His athleticism ranks at 77 overall.

Dalano Banton: 72 Overall

Dalano Banton sits at 72 to start the year with a 74 rating in potential. Strangely, his best attribute is an 88-rated "Shot IQ."

Justin Champagnie: 70 Overall

Justin Champagnie starts the year at a 70 thanks to a 92 rating in hustle and a 78 rating in offensive rebounding.

Christian Koloko: 70 Overall

Toronto's second-round pick, Christian Koloko, makes his 2K debut at 70 overall.

Ron Harper Jr.: 68 Overall

Fellow rookie Ron Harper Jr. begins the year at a 68 overall.

Jeff Dowtin Jr: 67 Overall

Jeff Dowtin Jr. is rated as a 67 overall.

