NBA2K Reveals Ratings for Raptors Starters in 2023

Scottie Barnes has taken a step forward, Pascal Siakam has taken a step back, and NBA 2K23 has the Toronto Raptors as a second-tier team in next season's game, the video game has announced.

Here's how every Raptors starter will look when the video game comes out on Friday.

Pascal Siakam: 86 Overall

Siakam leads the way for Toronto as an 86 overall, strangely one point lower than his rating last season. His scoring is rated highly at 86 in outside scoring and 81 for inside scoring, but his 72-rated playmaking and 75-rated defending seem a little considering how skilled Siakam was in both those areas last season.

Scottie Barnes: 84 Overall

Somewhat surprisingly, Barnes is the second-highest rated Raptors player at 84 overall, a two-point jump from 2K22. His best skill is a 94-rated 'Close Shot' where Barnes feasted last year with his herky-jerky post moves. He also claims the highest potential of anyone on the team at 89 overall.

Fred VanVleet: 83 Overall

Fred VanVleet files in just one point behind Barnes to start the season at 83 overall. His outside scoring is rated 87 overall with 82 points in three-point shooting. Defensively, VanVleet is rated at a pretty disappointing 68 overall with just 63 points in steals despite averaging the tenth-most steals in the league last season.

OG Anunoby: 81 Overall

OG Anunoby sits at 81 overall as a so-called "Perimeter Lockdown" player for this year. His outside shooting is listed at 79 overall with 80-rated three-point shooting to go with a 78 defensive rating.

Gary Trent Jr.: 78 Overall

Toronto's final presumed starter Gary Trent Jr. has taken a one-point decrease from last season and sits at 78 overall entering the year. His outside scoring is listed at 86 overall, in line with Siakam's. Defensively, though, Trent is rated just 59 overall but has an 86 rating in steals.

(Bonus) Juancho Hernangomez: 72 Overall

NBA2K also happened to release a 72 rating for Juancho Hernangomez, the 6-foot-9 forward on a one-year deal with the Raptors. He's considered a "Paint Defender" with a 59-rated defensive score.

