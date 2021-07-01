Report: Raptors Jalen Harris Dismissed from NBA for Violating Drug Policy

The Raptors guard has reportedly been dismissed from the NBA for violating the league's drug policy

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has reportedly been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 22-year-old Harris was Toronto's second-round pick in 2020 and was beginning to show some long-term value toward the end of the 2021 season. After spending much of the season battling injuries or playing in the G League, Harris ended the season averaging 18.5 points per game in his final four games. That stretch culminated with a 31-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA's drug policy dismisses players who test positive for drugs of abuse. That list of drugs does not include marijuana.

His dismissal carries with it a two-year disqualification. He may apply for reinstatement one year after his dismissal. According to the CBA, reinstatement will be based on the following: the circumstances surrounding the player’s dismissal and disqualification; whether the player has satisfactorily completed a treatment and rehabilitation program; the player’s conduct since his dismissal, including the extent to which the player has since comported himself as a suitable role model for youth; and whether the player is judged to possess the requisite qualities of good character and morality.

On Wednesday, Harris posted an Instagram story from New York where he appeared to be in a foot cast.

