Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bulls

The Toronto Raptors will see an old friend Monday night when they venture over to Chicago to take on DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The fifth seed in the Eastern Conference is now within striking distance with Chicago just 1.5 games up on Toronto. The Raptors held Fred VanVleet out of the lineup Sunday night so that he'd be ready to go on the second night of a back-to-back against the Bulls. Considering Toronto beat the Philadelphia 76ers, it was the right decision. Now, a win Monday would pull the Raptors even closer, potentially setting them up to avoid the play-in altogether.

It was an off night on Sunday for Gary Trent Jr. who continues to struggle when VanVleet is out of the lineup. With VanVleet back, it wouldn't be surprising if Trent again broke out in a big way, especially against Chicago's lackluster defense.

With OG Anunoby still sidelined, Scottie Barnes will likely get the DeRozan assignment. The Raptors rookie struggled a bit defensively on Sunday and the savvy DeRozan is going to be another tough test.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report, but Anunoby and Malachi Flynn are expected to be out.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball. Patrick Williams is questionable but expected to play in his first game since October.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 224.5.

Further Reading

