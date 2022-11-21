Chris Boucher has Found a Home & is Thriving Off the Bench: 'I’m Chris Boucher Wherever'

No NBA player has ever envisioned himself fitting perfectly into a bench spot.

The dream for everyone is to start, log heavy minutes, and make an impact. It's why there's so much attention on the starting lineup, who's in, who's out, and how it should or shouldn't change. Chris Boucher is certainly no different but what's made the Canadian forward so special for the Toronto Raptors is his acceptance of his role. While players shuffle in and out of the starting lineup seemingly on a nightly basis, Boucher has been a constant for Toronto, sprinting off the bench on or around the seven-minute mark of the first quarter and immediately making his presence felt.

"I’m Chris Boucher wherever, it doesn’t matter to me," he said Monday following Raptors practice.

That wasn't always the case. At this time last year, Boucher thought he was someone else. He tried to force up shots and create buckets out of nothing. When they didn't go in, his defense started to slag and his game fell apart.

But for the better part of the last year, Boucher has figured it out. He's become a defensive-difference maker, not always blocking shots, but more often than not contesting them. He's rarely taking silly fouls and occasionally drawing them, leading the team in charges drawn both last season (13) and so far this season (4).

Boucher has become comfortable on the offensive end too. He's connecting on nearly 35% of his three-pointers, almost exclusively off wise catch-and-shoot looks, and his 51.4% field goal percentage is tied for the very best of his career.

"I just know myself more as a player now," he added. "What I can do, and bringing the energy is something that I know I have to bring every game. If you play with energy a lot of things will get done for you. I just try to play the same way. Bring the same energy every time, and just knowing what my role is, that makes it a lot easier too.”

At times this season, Boucher has shown he's more than deserving of a spot in the starting rotation. He's easily been a top-five player for the Raptors in at least a half dozen of Toronto's recent games, often better than Christian Koloko, Dalano Banton, and Otto Porter Jr. who have all started while the Raptors have battled injuries.

But the Raptors have found something in Boucher off the bench and, as the saying goes, if it ain't broke don't fix it.

"It’s just a burst of energy that he provides," Nurse said. "And [he] really does a great job in that role."

