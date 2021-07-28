Report: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Trading up For Cavaliers' No. 3

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly looking to work out a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to select Evan Mobley in the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors continue to burn up the phone lines ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft.

The latest draft intel comes from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer who has heard Toronto is one of the teams interested in moving up to No. 3 and swapping picks with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toronto along with the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies are all reportedly looking to move up to land USC's 7-foot center Evan Mobley who is projected to go third overall in the draft.

Despite the Raptors' reported interest, The Athletic's draft guru Sam Vecenie wrote that he does not believe the Cavaliers are "likely to move out of No. 3."

It's unclear what Toronto has to offer the Cavaliers to pry away No. 3. Any deal would presumably include No. 4, but unlike Orlando, Oklahoma City, and Golden State, the Raptors do not have multiple first-round picks to lure Cleveland into a deal. Either the Cavaliers would have to be very high on Jalen Suggs, the presumed No. 4 pick in the draft and be happy taking back a relatively small package in return, or Toronto would have to move future draft picks or current players to get a deal done.

If Toronto can't get a deal to move up in the draft, the organization is also reportedly looking at trading down or trading out of the draft if it can work a deal for a star either with the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, or the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard.

