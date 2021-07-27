Sports Illustrated home
Report: Raptors and Thunder 'Exploring' Pick Swap with No. 4 and No. 6

The Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly looking at swapping picks ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors rumor mill keeps on churning with the organization still weighing all its options ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft.

Toronto and the Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly exploring a trade swap that would involve the Thunder moving up to No. 4 and the Raptors slipping back to No. 6, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

While the Thunder have reportedly put Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the table for the Detroit Pistons in a move up to No. 1, according to Fischer, the 23-year-old is likely a little too pricy to be involved in a Raptors pick swap.

The Raptors have now been connected to every possible option ahead of the draft. They're reportedly looking at moving up, moving down, or trading out of the draft to acquire a star talent like Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, or Bradley Beal, should the latter two become available.

Toronto has done its homework on players projected to go outside the top four should there be an attractive enough offer to slip down the draft board. Australia's Josh Giddey has been a player on the Raptors' radar for the past few months and the organization was interested enough to send scouts down south to watch the 18-year-old play earlier this year. If not Giddey, Toronto has also spoken to Keon Johnson from Tennessee, a mid-to-late lottery pick, as well as Florida State's Scottie Barnes and the G League Ignite's Jonathan Kuminga who are expected to be selected between No. 5 and No. 7.

