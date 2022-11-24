Skip to main content
Drake's Teddy Bear Coat at Raptors Game Comes in at Staggering Price

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Drake's fancy teddy-bear themed jacket from Wednesday's Toronto Raptors game is going to cost a pretty penny to buy
Let's just say, Drake was only temporarily lending Jack Armstrong his fancy teddy bear jacket at Wednesday night's Toronto Raptors game. 

The jacket was a cream-colored fur coat with two teddy bears attached to the front. It was designed by a Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac who has a history of making teddy bear-themed coats.

Drake lent Armstrong the jacket in the first quarter Wednesday night and let him wear it for the entire first half with the loose-fitting hood pulled up.

That exact jacket doesn't appear to be available for purchase anywhere online but a similar jacket in brown was recently purchased at auction for £1,400. Another teddy bear-themed jacket by the same artist is currently being sold at another store for nearly $1.4 million.

1980S JEAN CHARLES DE CASTELBAJAC Teddy Bear Coat

IMG_4626_master
2995953_master
IMG_4612_master
4
Gallery
4 Images

It's not the first time Drake has worn a jacket by Castelbajac. The designer posted an older photo on his Instagram of Drake wearing a black teddy bear jacket similar to the $1.4 million jacket pictured above.

Drake pictured in jacket by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

Drake pictured in jacket by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

Drake did ultimately get the jacket back in the second half of the game and proceeded to show off the coat on his Instagram posting a pair of photos in his stories.

IMG_8267
IMG_8266
IMG_8267
2
Gallery
2 Images

There's no doubt the resale value of that specific jacket is going to go up a ton after last night's hysteria.

