Drake's Teddy Bear Coat at Raptors Game Comes in at Staggering Price

Let's just say, Drake was only temporarily lending Jack Armstrong his fancy teddy bear jacket at Wednesday night's Toronto Raptors game.

The jacket was a cream-colored fur coat with two teddy bears attached to the front. It was designed by a Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac who has a history of making teddy bear-themed coats.

Drake lent Armstrong the jacket in the first quarter Wednesday night and let him wear it for the entire first half with the loose-fitting hood pulled up.

That exact jacket doesn't appear to be available for purchase anywhere online but a similar jacket in brown was recently purchased at auction for £1,400. Another teddy bear-themed jacket by the same artist is currently being sold at another store for nearly $1.4 million.

It's not the first time Drake has worn a jacket by Castelbajac. The designer posted an older photo on his Instagram of Drake wearing a black teddy bear jacket similar to the $1.4 million jacket pictured above.

Drake did ultimately get the jacket back in the second half of the game and proceeded to show off the coat on his Instagram posting a pair of photos in his stories.

There's no doubt the resale value of that specific jacket is going to go up a ton after last night's hysteria.

