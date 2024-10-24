Raptors Share Updates on Immanuel Quickley & RJ Barrett
Immanuel Quickley appears to have avoided a serious injury.
The Toronto Raptors point guard is expected to be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers following a pelvic bruise that forced him to exit Toronto's season opener on Wednesday, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. Quickley did not participate in practice on Thursday.
Quickley exited Wednesday's game in the second quarter after falling awkwardly as he tried to corral a rebound. He was undercut by Darius Garland as he leapt into the air and came down hard on his side.
It sounds like RJ Barrett is progressing and may be able to return at some point in the next couple of days. He took part in practice and has been cleared for contact as he works his way back from an AC joint sprain, Rajaković said. The plan is to see how he feels during shootaround on Friday before making a final decision.
Ja'Kobe Walter did participate in practice, though he remains further behind Barrett as he too recovers from an AC joint injury. He'll likely be back at some point in the next week or two.
Rajaković did provide a little more clarity on Kelly Olynyk's situation as the 33-year-old tends to a back issue. It's not expected to be a long-term injury for Olynyk, but the injury will require some management. He too did not practice on Thursday.
With a back-to-back on the horizon, it wouldn't be surprising if Toronto opts to take it easy on a couple of its injured players and save them for one half of the two-game set. Toronto will play the 76ers at home before immedately flying out to take on Minnesota on Saturday.
If Quickley cannot play, Davion Mitchell will slide into the starting lineup with Jamal Shead taking over backup point guard responsibilities.
The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid and Paul George for Friday's game.