Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Sign Christian Koloko, Hard Capping the Team for 2022-23 Season

The Toronto Raptors have signed Christian Koloko to a multi-year deal, hard capping the team for the 2022-23 season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors have finally signed second-round pick Christian Koloko to a multi-year deal.

Koloko had been one of the few outstanding draft picks who had yet to sign with his team this season. The Raptors had presumably been holding out on Koloko in case they needed to dip into the luxury tax this season, potentially in a Kevin Durant trade. With the Durant situation settled, Toronto made it official, inking the 33rd pick to a three-year contract, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. 

The deal will reportedly pay Koloko $1.5 million this year and the minimum in years two and three, per Murphy.

Having already signed Otto Porter Jr., the team had to dip into the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Koloko to a three-year deal. In doing so, Toronto will be hard-capped at the luxury tax threshold this season, meaning the team cannot go over the $150.3 million cap this season. For now, the Raptors are about $1.8 million under the luxury tax threshold with their roster at capacity for training camp.

Koloko averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 17.9 minutes in 91 career games with the Arizona Wildcats. He posted career-highs as a junior, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 25.4 minutes in 37 games while earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

