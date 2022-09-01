Skip to main content
Raptors Finalize Training Camp Roster With Josh Jackson Signing

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Finalize Training Camp Roster With Josh Jackson Signing

The Toronto Raptors have signed Josh Jackson, filling their training camp roster to 20 for this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors have finalized their training camp roster for this season.

The team announced the signing of the former No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Josh Jackson, Wednesday. The 25-year-old played in 51 games last season with the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

Jackson is a prototypical Raptors prospect these days. He's 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, versatile, and could use some work shooting the ball. He's averaged just 29.2% from three-point range for his career and saw that number dip to 25.4% last season. He also averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.3 minutes per game last year.

With the signing, Toronto's training camp roster sits at 20 players. The Raptors will have to trim it down to 15 players and two two-way players for next year. It's expected that Jackson will be competing with Juancho Hernangomez, D.J. Wilson, and Gabe Brown for one roster spot. Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie are expected to clinch Toronto's two other open spots.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Jackson signing comes on the heels of Toronto's decision to part with Svi Mykhailiuk who had opted into his player option for next season.

Training camp is set to start next month in Victoria, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Raptors sign Christian Koloko, hard capping the team for 2022-23 season

Raptors roster battles haven't helped their cases at FIBA qualifiers

Raptors expected to have 7th best record in East, oddsmakers say

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Scotiabank Arena
News

Scottie Barnes Shows off Deep Range in Latest Vlog: 'They Call Me Steph Curry Now'

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17774226_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Waive Svi Mykhailiuk, Open Roster Spot for Training Camp

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena
News

Raptors Report: Svi Mykhailiuk Stars, Juancho Hernangomez Struggles at FIBA Qualifiers

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko (35) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion
News

Raptors Sign Christian Koloko, Hard Capping the Team for 2022-23 Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18111007_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Roster Battles Haven't Helped Themselves in FIBA Qualifiers

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18678085_168390270_lowres
News

Thunder Announce Chet Holmgren is Out for the Season

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18111577_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Jazz Have Multiple Offers for Donovan Mitchell, Knicks Not Close

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_16965329_168390270_lowres
News

Freddie Gillespie Pairs Up With Isaac Bonga as Former Raptors Join Bayern Munich

By All Raptors Staff