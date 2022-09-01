Raptors Finalize Training Camp Roster With Josh Jackson Signing

The Toronto Raptors have finalized their training camp roster for this season.

The team announced the signing of the former No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Josh Jackson, Wednesday. The 25-year-old played in 51 games last season with the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

Jackson is a prototypical Raptors prospect these days. He's 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, versatile, and could use some work shooting the ball. He's averaged just 29.2% from three-point range for his career and saw that number dip to 25.4% last season. He also averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.3 minutes per game last year.

With the signing, Toronto's training camp roster sits at 20 players. The Raptors will have to trim it down to 15 players and two two-way players for next year. It's expected that Jackson will be competing with Juancho Hernangomez, D.J. Wilson, and Gabe Brown for one roster spot. Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie are expected to clinch Toronto's two other open spots.

The Jackson signing comes on the heels of Toronto's decision to part with Svi Mykhailiuk who had opted into his player option for next season.

Training camp is set to start next month in Victoria, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Raptors sign Christian Koloko, hard capping the team for 2022-23 season

Raptors roster battles haven't helped their cases at FIBA qualifiers

Raptors expected to have 7th best record in East, oddsmakers say