    December 23, 2021
    Report: Raptors Used Private Plane to Fly OG Anunoby Home
    The Toronto Raptors apparently follow the same code as the armed forces: Leave no one behind.

    It's why the Raptors reportedly chartered a private jet to bring OG Anunoby back home after the 24-year-old was forced into COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes.

    Anunoby was one of Toronto's few players cleared to board the team's flight to Chicago on Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday's scheduled game. He had tested negative to that point all while an outbreak within the organization forced Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr., Dalano Banton, and Malachi Flynn into COVID protocols.

    Unfortunately, as we later found out, that flight never should have taken off. Anunoby was forced into isolation Wednesday afternoon and that evening's game ended up being postponed because the Raptors didn't have enough players to roster a team and instead flew back home Wednesday evening.

    Now the Raptors will have a few days off and some time to find enough replacement players to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. They'll still likely be without Anunoby and the other seven players in COVID-19 protocols, but at least those in quarantine can do so at home in Toronto.

