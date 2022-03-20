Skip to main content
Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are playing it safe with Fred VanVleet and his ailing right knee.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with "right knee injury management," the Raptors announced.

It's a wise decision from the Raptors who are trying to keep VanVleet fresh for the playoffs and appear reluctant to use him in back-to-backs. While Sunday's game against the 76ers is certainly important, Toronto is within striking distance of the Chicago Bulls who sit just two games up on the Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Ideally, Toronto would like to have VanVleet ready to go for Monday night's game in Chicago.

Without VanVleet, Toronto will likely use Scottie Barnes as the lead point guard. He manned the point alongside Pascal Siakam earlier in the month when Malachi Flynn and VanVleet were both sidelined. Precious Achiuwa may also be tabbed for the start as a more capable three-point shooter who can stretch the floor alongside Gary Trent Jr., Siakam, and Barnes.

The 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness. He's played through the questionable tag over the past couple of games for Philadelphia and will likely be a game-time decision Sunday.

