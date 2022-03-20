Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are playing it safe with Fred VanVleet and his ailing right knee.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with "right knee injury management," the Raptors announced.

It's a wise decision from the Raptors who are trying to keep VanVleet fresh for the playoffs and appear reluctant to use him in back-to-backs. While Sunday's game against the 76ers is certainly important, Toronto is within striking distance of the Chicago Bulls who sit just two games up on the Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Ideally, Toronto would like to have VanVleet ready to go for Monday night's game in Chicago.

Without VanVleet, Toronto will likely use Scottie Barnes as the lead point guard. He manned the point alongside Pascal Siakam earlier in the month when Malachi Flynn and VanVleet were both sidelined. Precious Achiuwa may also be tabbed for the start as a more capable three-point shooter who can stretch the floor alongside Gary Trent Jr., Siakam, and Barnes.

The 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness. He's played through the questionable tag over the past couple of games for Philadelphia and will likely be a game-time decision Sunday.

Further Reading

Odds narrowing as Scottie Barnes closes the gap on Evan Mobley for Rookie of the Year honors

LeBron James recalls 1st time seeing Scottie Barnes play in Grade 7

LeBron James too much for Raptors, snapping Toronto's winning streak in overtime thriller

Nick Nurse reflects on Precious Achiuwa telling him he can 'shut down' any team's best player