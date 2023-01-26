Raptors Return to Last Year's Defensive Form With Stellar Showing against Kings

It's been years since the Toronto Raptors practiced as hard as they have this season.

Almost every off day this season has been filled with some form of official workout. They've tried seemingly everything to work their way out of this extended slum. On Tuesday, they tried something a little different. Before embarking on his seven-game, 13-day gauntlet of a West Coast road trip, the Raptors came together for a "closed-door" film session to go over the tape. This time, though, it wasn't footage of any of Toronto's seemingly endless defensive miscues this season. Instead, the Raptors looked back at what made them so special last year.

“It showed we were always in ready-mode, focus-mode, effort-mode, always willing to make the next play,” Thaddeus Young said following the meeting. “That is what we need to get back to doing."

Against the Sacramento Kings, the Raptors finally got back to their defense-first identity, shutting down the league's most lethal offense and clinching a 113-95 victory Wednesday night.

For the decision-makers in the organization, Wednesday must have been infuriating. Where has this been all season? Toronto looked connected on defense, whizzing around, and making the kind of plays that had been so lacking all year.

Scottie Barnes pickpocketed Harrison Barnes to kick things off in the second half, sending Pascal Siakam soaring for a transition bucket at the other end. It sparked a 20-4 run for the Raptors as the defense repeatedly generated great offensive looks for Toronto. Siakam scored 14 of his team-high 26 points in the third.

Unlike so many other stars this season, Domantas Sabonis struggled with Toronto's hyper-aggressive defense, turning the ball over a career-high nine times Wednesday night. Fred VanVleet twice stripped him in the paint, using his pesky hands to jar the ball loose before a Siakam step-back jumper put the Raptors up 20 midway through the third quarter.

Precious Achiuwa slammed the door on the Kings in the fourth with seven straight to open the final frame before, part of a 17-point night from the third-year forward. VanVleet stripped De'Aaron Fox late in the fourth before Siakam clinched things with a layup and the Kings subbed out their starters with two minutes to go in regulation.

It was the defense that kept the Raptors around in the first quarter when Toronto's offense went nearly four minutes without a bucket. Barnes eventually snapped the skid, nailing an off-balanced floater on the drive. Fred VanVleet followed it up with a pair of tough jumpers, keeping Toronto within striking distance early.

Like Sunday against the Knicks, it was the Raptors' second unit bought the starters eight crucial minutes in the second quarter. Chris Boucher opened the night with a key rotation, sliding into the paint for a big-time block of Chimezie Metu. He followed it up with a pair of three-pointers to open the second before Barnes found him in the paint with a no-look left-handed feed out of a pick-and-roll as he finished the quarter with 14 of his 16 points.

Barnes, meanwhile, flourished as the lead guard for Toronto in the first half, buying VanVleet extra time to rest. It's been a major step forward for the sophomore who struggled with ball-handling duties early in the season before the Raptors shifted him to more of the center role. With changes likely on the horizon and Toronto's two guards the most-likely trade candidates, there's a very good chance Barnes sees his point guard role grow as the season continues.

Up Next: Golden State Warriors

The Raptors will have the day off before continuing the road trip Friday night at 10 p.m. against the Golden State Warriors.