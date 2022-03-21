Gary Trent Jr. Ruled Out vs. Bulls, Fred VanVleet Set to Play

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. when they take the court Monday night in a pivotal game against the Chicago Bulls.

The 22-year-old shooting guard popped up on Toronto's injury report with a hyperextended left big toe, the team announced. He played 34 minutes on Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and despite some serious shooting struggles, he made a timely defensive play in the final minute, stripping Joel Embiid and helping the Raptors clinch a 96-88 victory.

It's unclear when Trent sustained the injury, though more details will likely be provided at 6:30 p.m. ET when Raptors coach Nick Nurse holds his pre-game media availability.

The good news for Toronto is Fred VanVleet will be back in the lineup following a one-game absence on Sunday to rest his ailing right knee. It was a precautionary decision to keep him healthy and ready to go for Monday's game.

Toronto will also continue to be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn who are expected to be out for at least a few more games. There's no exact timetable for their return, but it could be later this week or sometime next week.

The Bulls remain without Lonzo Ball, but Patrick Williams is expected to play against Toronto following wrist surgery that has kept him sidelined since October.

