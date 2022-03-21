Skip to main content
Gary Trent Jr. Ruled Out vs. Bulls, Fred VanVleet Set to Play

Gary Trent Jr. Ruled Out vs. Bulls, Fred VanVleet Set to Play

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Fred VanVleet, however, will play

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Fred VanVleet, however, will play

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. when they take the court Monday night in a pivotal game against the Chicago Bulls.

The 22-year-old shooting guard popped up on Toronto's injury report with a hyperextended left big toe, the team announced. He played 34 minutes on Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and despite some serious shooting struggles, he made a timely defensive play in the final minute, stripping Joel Embiid and helping the Raptors clinch a 96-88 victory.

It's unclear when Trent sustained the injury, though more details will likely be provided at 6:30 p.m. ET when Raptors coach Nick Nurse holds his pre-game media availability.

The good news for Toronto is Fred VanVleet will be back in the lineup following a one-game absence on Sunday to rest his ailing right knee. It was a precautionary decision to keep him healthy and ready to go for Monday's game.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Toronto will also continue to be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn who are expected to be out for at least a few more games. There's no exact timetable for their return, but it could be later this week or sometime next week.

The Bulls remain without Lonzo Ball, but Patrick Williams is expected to play against Toronto following wrist surgery that has kept him sidelined since October.

Further Reading

Chris Boucher saves the day, Precious Achiuwa steps up, & Raptors eke out victory over 76ers

Odds narrowing as Scottie Barnes closes the gap on Evan Mobley for Rookie of the Year honors

LeBron James recalls 1st time seeing Scottie Barnes play in Grade 7

USATSI_17941346_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Explains How Precious Achiuwa Can Take Advantage of Opposing Centers

By Aaron Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_17613879_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bulls

By Aaron Rose4 hours ago
USATSI_17940138_168390270_lowres
News

Chris Boucher Saves the Day, Precious Achiuwa Steps Up, & Raptors Eke Out Victory over 76ers

By Aaron Rose14 hours ago
USATSI_17911218_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. 76ers

By Aaron RoseMar 20, 2022
USATSI_16909249_168390270_lowres (2)
News

76ers List Joel Embiid as Questionable vs. Raptors

By Aaron RoseMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17420617_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at 76ers

By Aaron RoseMar 20, 2022
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena
News

Odds Narrowing as Scottie Barnes Closes the Gap on Evan Mobley For Rookie of the Year Honors

By Aaron RoseMar 19, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena
News

LeBron James Recalls 1st Time Seeing Scottie Barnes Play in Grade 7

By Aaron RoseMar 19, 2022