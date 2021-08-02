Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
Search
Report: Mavericks a 'Team to Watch' as Goran Dragic Suitor in Raptors Sign-and-Trade

Report: Mavericks a 'Team to Watch' as Goran Dragic Suitor in Raptors Sign-and-Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in acquiring Goran Dragic if the Toronto Raptors move Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat
Author:
Publish date:

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in acquiring Goran Dragic if the Toronto Raptors move Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat

Goran Dragic might not be long for the Toronto Raptors if a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry is pulled off on Monday.

The 35-year-old Miami Heat guard is expected to be offered to the Raptors as part of a package that includes Precious Achiuwa for Lowry when free agency opens up at 6 p.m. on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. If the deal is completed, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly a "team to watch" to acquire Dragic from Toronto, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Afseth.

Considering Toronto appears to be heading into a re-tooling phase and Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn can run the point for the foreseeable future, adding Dragic doesn't make a ton of sense for Toronto. It would, however, give them an asset on a $19.4 million contract that could be moved either as part of a three-team deal or at a later date.

The Mavericks have been a team tied to the Lowry sweepstakes, but if they strike out on the Raptors legend, Dragic is an adequate backup plan. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists last season for the Heat.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes' shot has improved over the summer, trainers say, with unparalleled work ethic generating development

Despite draft night surprise, it's easy to see why the Raptors fell in love with Scottie Barnes

Raptors select Scottie Barnes with No. 4 pick

USATSI_12492722_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Mavericks a 'Team to Watch' as Goran Dragic Suitor in Raptors Sign-and-Trade

USATSI_15332080_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Heat Expected to Offer Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to Raptors for Kyle Lowry

USATSI_10603696_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Heat Looking to Sign Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan this Summer

Banton-6106dcaf42a692353ebb83f6_Aug_01_2021_19_27_54
News

Watch: Dalano Banton Discusses Joining Childhood Team and Being a Role Model for Rexdale

USATSI_15461634_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Report: Heat Pick up Goran Dragic's Option, but Remain Focused on Kyle Lowry

USATSI_16477118_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Scottie Barnes' Shot Has Improved Over the Summer, Trainers Say, with Unparalleled Work Ethic Generating Development

USATSI_16059753_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Cavaliers Consider Raptors to be 'Biggest Threat' to Signing Jarrett Allen

USATSI_16477123_168390270_lowres
News

Drake Shouts Out Scottie Barnes as Raptors Prospect's DMs Fill with Messages