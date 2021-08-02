Report: Mavericks a 'Team to Watch' as Goran Dragic Suitor in Raptors Sign-and-Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in acquiring Goran Dragic if the Toronto Raptors move Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat

Goran Dragic might not be long for the Toronto Raptors if a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry is pulled off on Monday.

The 35-year-old Miami Heat guard is expected to be offered to the Raptors as part of a package that includes Precious Achiuwa for Lowry when free agency opens up at 6 p.m. on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. If the deal is completed, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly a "team to watch" to acquire Dragic from Toronto, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Afseth.

Considering Toronto appears to be heading into a re-tooling phase and Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn can run the point for the foreseeable future, adding Dragic doesn't make a ton of sense for Toronto. It would, however, give them an asset on a $19.4 million contract that could be moved either as part of a three-team deal or at a later date.

The Mavericks have been a team tied to the Lowry sweepstakes, but if they strike out on the Raptors legend, Dragic is an adequate backup plan. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists last season for the Heat.

