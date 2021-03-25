NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: 76ers & Lakers Lead Heat in Kyle Lowry Sweepstakes

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly leading the Miami Heat to acquire Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry

If the Miami Heat won't budge on Tyler Herro, it looks like Kyle Lowry will be heading elsewhere.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly ahead of the Heat in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on First Take.

The Raptors are believed to be asking for Herro in a Lowry-to-the-Heat deal, but Miami is reportedly unwilling to include the 21-year-old sophomore guard. If Herro isn't included, the 76ers or Lakers are expected to be the destination for Lowry.

The 76ers a believed to be offering rookie Tyrese Maxey, at least one first-round pick, and potentially Matisse Thybulle who Philadelphia has reportedly been reluctant to include in a deal.

It's less clear what the Lakers have to offer but Windhorst reported Toronto is interested in acquiring Dennis Schroder and re-signing the 27-year-old guard this summer when he hits free agency. Schroder is averaging 15 points and 4.7 assists per game and is widely considered one of the league's top defensive guards. It's possible a Lowry-to-L.A. deal will be contingent on the Lakers willingness to trade sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker. 

