Report: Heat Looking to Sign Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan this Summer

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in signing Toronto Raptors legends Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan when free agency opens up

The Miami Heat are reportedly trying to bring the early 2010s Toronto Raptors back together.

With Kyle Lowry already in their sites, the Heat are reportedly also pursuing former Raptors wing DeMar DeRozan, according to Substack's Marc Stein.

The two Raptors legends are heading into free agency this summer and are expected to draw interest from numerous contending teams.

Having picked up Goran Dragic's option for next season, the Heat are likely looking at a sign-and-trade with Toronto to bring in Lowry. The 35-year-old has been tied to the Heat since the trade deadline and Miami's interest has not waivered.

DeRozan, 31, is coming off an impressive 2020-21 season in which he showed much-improved playmaking skills. In addition to averaging 21.6 point points with the Spurs, he averaged 6.9 assists per game, the most of his career.

Signing DeRozan to pair with Jimmy Butler would in theory allow Lowry to play with two of his closest friends in the league. While he and Butler have never played together, Lowry spent nine seasons alongside DeRozan in Toronto.

Teams around the league are allowed to begin discussing contracts with players on Monday at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts are not allowed to be signed until 12:01 p.m. ET on August 6.

