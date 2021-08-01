Report: Heat Pick up Goran Dragic's Option, but Remain Focused on Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is expected to draw interest from the Miami Heat who will pick up Goran Dragic's option this summer

Despite missing out on Kyle Lowry at last year's trade deadline, the Miami Heat remain zeroed in on adding the veteran Toronto Raptors guard this summer.

That's been the message from sources around the league, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Heat are expected to be one of the few contenders with a ton of cap space this summer. That being said, Miami opted to pick up Goran Dragic's $19.4 million team option this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. While that will certainly eat into the Heat's cap space, the organization clearly believes they can move Dragic should Lowry decide to sign with the Heat and a sign-and-trade between Toronto and Miami can't be worked out. Alternatively, Dragic could be used in a sign-and-trade with Toronto for Lowry, as Wojnarowski reported.

Should Lowry opt to sign elsewhere, Miami remains relatively intact with Dragic still under contract as a fallback option for next season

If Miami can't sign Lowry, the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Philadelphia 76ers are all among teams reportedly interested in signing the Raptors legend. He's expected to have multiple offers and command upward of $20 million per season for two or three seasons, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Teams are allowed to begin negotiating contracts with players at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. All deals cannot be finalized until 12:01 on August 6.

