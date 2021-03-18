Buy, Sell, or Hold? What to Expect from the Raptors a Week Before the Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors still have a lot up in the air ahead of next week's trade deadline that could see the end of Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell's Raptors tenure

The Toronto Raptors still have 32 games to prove they are a playoff team this season, but with just one week to go before the NBA trade deadline, the clock is ticking on how long the team has to prove to the front office they're good enough to contend.

Since Raptors president Masai Ujiri joined the organization in 2013, Toronto has rarely made any deadline moves of significance. Other than the 2019 deal to acquire Marc Gasol, Ujiri's deadline track record has historically involved played like Bruno Caboclo and Nando De Colo. This season, however, things are a little bit more complicated.

The Raptors are heading toward a deadline with two valuable pending free agents in Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell. On one hand, there's always the argument that you don't want to lose valuable players for nothing. While there is some merit to this argument, it's hard to call what Lowry and Powell have given the organization 'nothing' even if they walk in the offseason without acquiring any long-term assets in their place. Their departures would continue the Raptors recent trend of losing key pieces from their 2019 championship season via free agency, following the departures of Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka.

On the other hand, NBA basketball is not about asset accumulation, it's about winning basketball games, getting into the playoffs, and trying to make a run. Having Lowry and Powell around certainly helps the team do that. While it's unlikely Toronto has the talent to be title contenders this season, not every season can be championship-or-bust. There is some value in going for it this season, letting the Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby core continue to develop with playoff reps and let the chips fall where they may.

Considering Toronto is 17-23, however, it's unlikely the Raptors make any win-now acquisitions in the next week. The rumours of Toronto's interest in acquiring a centre have seemed to fade, and frankly, there are no superstar centres on the market that would push the Raptors into championship contention.

To some, the alternative to buying at the deadline is selling. In this situation, the Raptors would sell Lowry and Powell and accumulate long-term pieces, presumably including multiple first-round picks and a young prospect or two. For Lowry, a destination like the Philadelphia 76ers makes sense and Toronto could potentially pry Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and/or a few first-round picks away from Philadelphia. With Powell, the return would likely be a little less, but a late first-round pick or second-rounder along with a young prospect could entice Toronto into a deal.

In this situation, the Raptors would certainly take a step back. How much worse they'd be without Lowry and Powell isn't entirely clear, but it would help Toronto move up in a loaded 2021 NBA Draft. As of Thursday, the team currently sits tied for eighth with Oklahoma City and New Orleans in lottery odds with a 20% chance at landing a top-five pick, according to Tankathon.

Historically tanking has not been a path the Raptors have taken during Ujiri's tenure. Since his arrival in Toronto, the organization has made the playoffs every single season, though the possibility of tanking is not necessarily something entirely foreign to Ujiri. Let's not forget he did try to sell Lowry to the New York Knicks in 2013 for future assets in a deal that ultimately fell apart and sparked the Raptors' seven-year playoff streak.

There is, however, another path that a plurality of approximately 800 Raptors fans would like to see the team take at the deadline and that's the do-nothing approach.

This is never the sexiest or most exciting path at the deadline, but the Raptors have already shown an ability to knock off some of the Eastern Conference's best teams this season. They've beaten the Brooklyn Nets, albeit without Kevin Durant, they've beaten the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, albeit without Jrue Holiday, and they've taken a game from the 76ers while holding Joel Embiid to two of his worst shooting performances of the season. It's why Raptors coach Nick Nurse looks at the roster and says they deserve a chance to compete this season.

"They’ve proven they can play well against the best teams in the league," he said Wednesday night.

If Ujiri's past is any indication of what's to come next week, this is the most likely path for the organization. As long as Lowry doesn't request a trade — all indications are he hasn't — it would be tough to see the Raptors trading away their franchise icon. With Powell, a trade would make a little more sense, but he's proven lately that he can be a highly efficient scorer and someone who could help Toronto long-term.

Holding steady isn't going to grab headlines or excite the most vocal Raptors fans, but don't be too surprised if it's a quiet next few days as the clock ticks ever closer to 3 p.m. ET next Thursday.

Further Reading

A Canadian's guide to March Madness



The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly asked for Norman Powell in Andre Drummond trade talks

Who says no to this trade sending Kyle Lowry to the Philadelphia 76ers?