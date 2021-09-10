Report: Former Raptors Center Marc Gasol Traded & Expected to be Bought Out

Former Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will reportedly be bought out following a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies

Marc Gasol's short-lived Los Angeles Lakers career appears to have come to an end.

The former Toronto Raptors center has reportedly been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and is expected to be bought out, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gasol spent parts of two seasons in Toronto and was a crucial part of the Raptors' 2019 championship squad. Age, however, began to catch up with him toward the end of the 2020 season and he decided to move on from Toronto and sign with the Lakers prior to 2020-21 season.

Things in Los Angeles didn't entirely go as planned for Gasol who began to see his playing time dwindle when the organization brought in Andre Drummond after the trade deadline.

It's unclear if this marks the end of Gasol's Hall of Fame-worthy career, but the 13-year veteran will reportedly return to Spain for the next little while.

