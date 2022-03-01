Nick Nurse Explains why Raptors Brought Back D.J. Wilson

If the past two years have taught the Toronto Raptors anything, it's you can never have too much talented depth.

With OG Anunoby sidelined with a finger fracture, Khem Birch battling through a nagging leg injury, and the minutes building up for Toronto's top unit, the Raptors decided to bring D.J. Wilson back on a 10-day contract just to keep the 26-year-old center in the fold should he be needed.

Wilson isn't expected to get much playing time over the next few games, but he'll get some run in practice and the Raptors will get another chance to look at him either for a contract for this season or for a training camp invite next year and a possible contract down the road.

“I thought he played really well in both the little stint that he got, the couple games that he played," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday following the signing. "For me, I know that OG goes out, we’re still waiting on how long that will be, we’ve just got to be prepared in case other things start happening. That (he's) got size and athleticism and somebody that knows your system a little bit I think is a good move. I like his game."

Wilson was the lone stand out from the group of replacement players the Raptors brought in during their COVID-19 outbreak in December and early January. He posted a season-high 15 points in his first game with Toronto, the ugly blowout to the Cleveland Cavaliers when Toronto's roster was down to just four regulars. Since then, he hasn't played much but he'd proven to be a solid contributor in limited minutes.

"He seems to play, handle is pretty good, rebounds it pretty good, can score it a little bit," Nurse said. "I like what he’s shown us as far as being a decent all-around player.”

Wilson's contract will run out following Toronto's game in San Antonio on March 9. He's eligible for one more 10-day contract before the Raptors either have to issue him a full contract or let him go.

