Raptors Not Expecting Chris Boucher Back 'Anytime Soon'

The Toronto Raptors are not expecting to have Chris Boucher back in the lineup 'anytime' soon Nick Nurse said Monday

The Toronto Raptors may have gotten some good news with Chris Boucher's knee injury the other day, but it's still going to be a little while before he's back.

"I'm not expecting Chris back anytime soon," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday.

Boucher sprained his left MCL trying to grab a rebound last week against the Brooklyn Nets. He fell awkwardly and immediately left the game with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Fortunately for Toronto, Boucher's MRI tests came back negative and there was no structural damage in his knee. The team announced that he will be out at least three games and will be re-evaluated at a later date.

Boucher had been in the midst of a breakout 2020-21 campaign before the injury. He'd played in all of Toronto's 59 games up to the injury and was averaging a career-best 13.6 points on 52% shooting. Just prior to the injury he had begun finding a groove as the Raptors' power forward, a position better suited to his size than the centre spot where he had been forced to play for much of the season.

The 28-year-old will certainly miss Monday's and Tuesday's games and may not be able to return at all during Toronto's four-game West Coast road trip that starts on Thursday.

