Report: Jazz 'Inquired' About Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby in Rudy Gobert Trade Talks

How much do the Toronto Raptors value Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby?

Well, before the Utah Jazz sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package loaded with future draft picks, a call was reportedly made to the Raptors to inquire about the availability of Anunoby and Trent, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"There was a belief it would take a substantial upgrade at center for Toronto to consider trading Anunoby," Scotto wrote. "Gobert ranked atop Toronto’s wish list ahead of other centers on the trade market, such as Myles Turner."

Toronto has so far shown no willingness to move anyone from its core this summer. Despite repeated efforts to pry Anunoby loose, the Raptors have maintained a desire to run back the same group next season and develop internally for another year.

Gobert certainly would have helped add size to Toronto's frontcourt rotation, but the Raptors appear determined to maintain versatility throughout their roster next year. They'd rather have an arsenal of two-way wings who can defend multiple positions than acquire a center who would force Toronto to change its hyper-aggressive defensive schemes.

"If I can find more Preciouses and more Pascals and OGs, trust me, we’ll have 15 more of them on this team, we’ll continue to pile them up," Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability.

Further Reading

Raptors trade assets rank among the very best if Toronto is ready to go all in for Kevin Durant

Raptors odds to land Kevin Durant jump Higher, Vegas says

Raptors among 5 most likely destinations for Kevin Durant, Vegas says