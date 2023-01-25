Raptors Open Road Trip vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will open a six-game road trip Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings: Where to watch, injuries, and odds

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday evening when they head out west to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports California and Sactown Sports 1140 will broadcast for Sacramento.

What to Watch For

Whatever hope remains to resurrect this season ahead of the trade deadline will come down to this seven-game West Coast road trip and knocking off teams like Sacramento. Utah and Houston shouldn't put up too much of a fight, but Toronto is going to have to take down teams as good as the Kings to convince the front office this season isn't a lost cause.

Toronto had a lengthy film session Tuesday morning reviewing defensive film from last season. It's been a massive step backward from the group this year, but there's always hope for something to click considering this roster is virtually the same as last year's group.

Trade chatter has been swirling around this team for the better part of the last month. Everyone says it doesn't affect them but as we get closer to the trade deadline, it's possible tensions rise with change on the horizon.

Injury Reports

O.G. Anunoby is questionable but expected to play for the Raptors. Dalano Banton is questionable too. Otto Porter Jr. is out.

Sacramento has yet to release its injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 41.7%. The total for the game is 237.5.

Further Reading

Report: Suns view Fred VanVleet as potential trade target

Report: Raptors previously offered three 1st-round picks for O.G. Anunoby

Report: Raptors have made multiple offers for Jakob Poeltl including 3-teamer with Gary Trent Jr.