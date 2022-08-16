Raptors Will Open Season at Home on Oct. 19 vs. Cavaliers, per Report

Clear your calendars: The Toronto Raptors will open the season at home on October 19.

Though nothing is official yet, the Raptors will reportedly play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. It'll be a much-anticipated matchup of the reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, and Cleveland's Evan Mobley who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting last season.

The Cavaliers began last season red-hot and appeared poised to be a breakout team last year before a plethora of injuries derailed their season. Toronto ultimately finished four games ahead of Cleveland, clinching the fifth seed in the East while the Cavaliers were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

The entire NBA schedule will be announced at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon.

The season will tip off on October 18 with the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Toronto's preseason schedule will run from Oct. 2 to Oct. 14, giving the team about a week off between its final preseason game in Montreal and the beginning of the season, in late October.

The NBA regular season will run through April 9 with the play-in tournament scheduled for April 11 to 14. The playoffs will subsequently start on April 15.

All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City.

