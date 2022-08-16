Skip to main content

Raptors Will Open Season at Home on Oct. 19 vs. Cavaliers, per Report

The Toronto Raptors will host Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers to open the NBA season on October 19
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clear your calendars: The Toronto Raptors will open the season at home on October 19.

Though nothing is official yet, the Raptors will reportedly play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. It'll be a much-anticipated matchup of the reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, and Cleveland's Evan Mobley who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting last season.

The Cavaliers began last season red-hot and appeared poised to be a breakout team last year before a plethora of injuries derailed their season. Toronto ultimately finished four games ahead of Cleveland, clinching the fifth seed in the East while the Cavaliers were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

The entire NBA schedule will be announced at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon.

The season will tip off on October 18 with the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Toronto's preseason schedule will run from Oct. 2 to Oct. 14, giving the team about a week off between its final preseason game in Montreal and the beginning of the season, in late October.

The NBA regular season will run through April 9 with the play-in tournament scheduled for April 11 to 14. The playoffs will subsequently start on April 15.

All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading

NBA reinstates former Raptor Jalen Harris following a one-year suspension

Updated odds don't like Raptors' chances to land Kevin Durant

Raptors players are scattered throughout the most improved player leaderboards

USATSI_16084923_168390270_lowres (4)
News

NBA Reinstates Former Raptor Jalen Harris Following One-Year Suspension

By Aaron Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_18122410_168390270_lowres
News

Report: NBA to Release 2022-23 Schedule Wednesday

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_18153988_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Shoots Down Rumor That He'd Rather Retire Than Play for Nets

By All Raptors Staff18 hours ago
USATSI_17116076_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Updated Odds Don't Like Raptors' Chances to Land Kevin Durant

By Aaron RoseAug 15, 2022 9:42 AM EDT
USATSI_18150479_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Christmas Day Schedule Leaked, Raptors Will Not Play, Per Report

By Aaron RoseAug 14, 2022 7:38 PM EDT
USATSI_17595870_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Players Are Scattered Throughout Most Improved Player Leaderboards

By Aaron RoseAug 14, 2022 11:36 AM EDT
USATSI_17324413_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Shows Off Improved Shooting Range in New Vlog

By Aaron RoseAug 12, 2022 11:23 AM EDT
USATSI_17587264_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Raptors Expected to Regress Next Season, Oddsmakers Say

By Aaron RoseAug 12, 2022 10:20 AM EDT