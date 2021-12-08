Raptors Rule Out Precious Achiuwa, Hope is 'Short Term' Injury

Precious Achiuwa is once again battling right shoulder tendinitis that will keep him sidelined for tonight's Toronto Raptors game.

It's the second time the 22-year-old has missed time this year with the injury. He missed three games in mid-November as he battled the ailing shoulder.

Now, it appears to be aggravated again, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, and the team is hoping it's just a "short term" issue.

With Khem Birch and OG Anunoby both sidelined, Achiuwa's absence creates an even greater hole in Toronto's frontcourt. Both Birch and Anunoby are expected to be out for the "foreseeable future," Nurse said earlier in the week.

Nurse wouldn't say who he planned to start Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET

