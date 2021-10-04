Raptors Excited to be Returning Home & a Sneak Peek at What's in Store for Scottie Barnes this Year

The Toronto Raptors are finally back at Scotiabank Arena for the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers

It's been 584 days since the Toronto Raptors last tipped off a home game at Scotiabank Arena. In those 19 months since that seemingly nondescript Friday, February 28, 2020, Charlotte Hornets game, a ton has changed not just for our world, but for the Raptors organization.

Back then, the Raptors were among the NBA's truly elite. They were 42-17 at the time, second in the Eastern Conference and with the third-best record in the entire league. Tonight, against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors team that will step onto the court is looking to get back to that point. Only four players from that team are still around, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Chris Boucher. But while everything has seemingly changed, a lot remains the same.

"Everyone's more comfortable here," Anunoby said ahead of the Raptors preseason opener. "We're used to the buildings, used to the people we see around.

"It's just nice being back."

There's a sense of excitement about having fans back in arenas this evening. Even the always stoic Anunoby agrees. There's just something different about Raptors fans, different about playing in Toronto.

"This building has always been loud," Goran Dragic said. "I’ve always been on the other side of the end, but I’m looking forward to it."

While so many others on the roster are still new to Toronto and Scotiabank Arena, Dragic knows firsthand what it's like to step onto the court in front of the Raptors fateful. It's an immediate flashback to Kyle Lowry's game-saving half-court shot in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat that comes to mind for Dragic inside the arena.

"It’s always a tough place to play," Dragic said. "I always remember that the fans are awesome here. They always support their team. It’s one of the toughest arenas to play in.”

Something to Monitor: Barnes Handling the Ball

There was a tendency when Scottie Barnes was drafted to see him as a small-ball center for Toronto. His high-end defensive intensity and 6-foot-7 frame drew comparisons to Draymond Green coming out of the draft. However, based on everything we've heard so far, I'd say Barnes is closer to a point guard than he is a center in Toronto's positionless system.

Dragic was asked about how he's been helping to lead some of the younger players on the team and here's what he said:

"I’ve tried to be vocal, that's the main thing, try to help, especially Scottie. He's playing a lot with the ball and just [I] try to give him some pointers, try to make his game easier," he said.

Barnes is a very talented ballhandler and a skilled passer. While his lack of three-point shooting might suggest the Raptors won't be able to play him at a guard spot, Toronto is developing that skill. Ideally, it seems, the Raptors would like Barnes to be more of a two guard alongside VanVleet, Anunoby, Siakam, and a center instead of the big-man in a small-ball lineup.

Further Reading

Olympic experience paying dividends for Yuta Watanabe in training camp

New assistant Trevor Gleeson brings fresh international ideas to Raptors offense

Svi Mykhailiuk looks poised for a bounce-back season with COVID madness behind him