Report: Raptors Worked Out FSU's Scottie Barnes Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors are continuing to keep an eye on one of the NBA Draft's most versatile and impressive defensive prospects.

The organization reportedly worked out Florida State's Scottie Barnes on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barnes is a 6-foot-9, 227-pound forward with a crazy 7-foot-2.75 wingspan that allows him to defend across positions. He's a relentless on-ball defender with all the tools to be NBA-ready on that end of the court. There are, however, serious questions about his offensive abilities. He shot just 27.5% from three-point range and most of his offensive production came in transition.

Considering Cade Cunningham has only worked out for the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Green has only worked out for the Pistons and Houston Rockets, per ESPN, it seems as though the Raptors will be selecting from tier that includes Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Barnes, Jonathan Kuminga, and potentially a few other players who could be in the mix at No. 4.

It's still expected that Mobley will be taken No. 3 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, making Suggs the most obvious selection, but things could change in the coming days especially if the Cavaliers trade Collin Sexton.

While Barnes may be a little surprising at No. 4, he fits Toronto's draft archetype as a defense-first player who could slide into the Raptors' versatile and aggressive defensive scheme.

