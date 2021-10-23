    • October 23, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Jason Kidd Says Scottie Barnes is 'Going to be a Star'

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has already attracted the attention of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd
    Author:

    Just two games into his NBA career, Scottie Barnes has already put the NBA on notice.

    His 25-point, 13-rebound double-double Friday night caught the attention of Dallas Mavericks coach and NBA legend Jason Kidd.

    "He's really really good," said Kidd, who was listed among the top 75 players in NBA history earlier in the week. "He causes a problem on both ends of the floor and he knows how to play the game and he's gonna be a star in this league if he's not already a star. He loves to play the game. Watching him on tape you would think that he's been in a league three or four years. So it's very impressive what he's done early on in his career."

    As for the Magic Johnson comparisons Barnes has received early in his career, Raptors coach Nick Nurse wouldn't quite go there prior to Saturday's game.

    “I think this is a long process," Nurse said. "I think when you see the size of a really young player, then to me, the ceiling is really high. It’s just depending on a lot of things like how much do they want it. How much work are they willing to put in? How healthy can they stay? ... Are you working on improving? Are you listening, watching film? It’s going to be up to him how far he wants to go."

