NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Report: Raptors Trade Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr

Report: Raptors Trade Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr.
Author:
Publish date:

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr.

Norman Powell's time as a Toronto Raptors has come to an end.

The Raptors have reportedly traded Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

It marks the end of a six-year run for Powell who first broke into the league as a second-round pick in 2015. He has quickly developed into one of the league's premier scorers, but with his free agency upcoming this summer the Raptors have elected to move him ahead of the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

In return, the Raptors have acquired the 22-year-old Trent Jr., a 6-foot-5 guard who has broken out this season in Portland, averaging 15 points on 41.4% shooting and 39.7% 3-point shooting.

Trent Jr. grades as a below-average defensive player with impressive shooting numbers. He ranks in the 65th percentile in spot-up shooting this season and he's shooting 42.1% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this season. The question for Toronto will be how much are they willing to pay Trent Jr. who hits free agency this summer as a restricted free agent.

In order to make the salaries match, Portland included Hood in the deal. He is a 28-year-old wing averaging just 4.7 points per game this season.

More to come.

Further Reading

Report: Kyle Lowry's preferred trade destination is in Miami

Report: 76ers willing to move Tyrese Maxey in trade for Kyle Lowry

Report: Raptors continue to push for Tyler Herro in trade from Miami

USATSI_15423349_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Trade Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr

USATSI_15709624_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: 76ers & Lakers Lead Heat in Kyle Lowry Sweepstakes

USATSI_13943227_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: 76ers Nearing Deal for Kyle Lowry, Though Heat Remain Possibility

USATSI_15732926_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Planted his Roots and Flourished in Toronto

USATSI_11598081_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Engaged with Lakers, 76ers, Heat in Kyle Lowry Talks

USATSI_15576604_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Show What Could Have Been in Blowout Victory Over Nuggets

USATSI_11598660_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Lakers Can't Be Ruled Out as Kyle Lowry Destination

USATSI_13770584_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: 76ers Believe Acquiring Kyle Lowry is a 'Long Shot'