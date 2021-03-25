Report: Raptors Trade Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr.

Norman Powell's time as a Toronto Raptors has come to an end.

The Raptors have reportedly traded Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

It marks the end of a six-year run for Powell who first broke into the league as a second-round pick in 2015. He has quickly developed into one of the league's premier scorers, but with his free agency upcoming this summer the Raptors have elected to move him ahead of the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

In return, the Raptors have acquired the 22-year-old Trent Jr., a 6-foot-5 guard who has broken out this season in Portland, averaging 15 points on 41.4% shooting and 39.7% 3-point shooting.

Trent Jr. grades as a below-average defensive player with impressive shooting numbers. He ranks in the 65th percentile in spot-up shooting this season and he's shooting 42.1% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this season. The question for Toronto will be how much are they willing to pay Trent Jr. who hits free agency this summer as a restricted free agent.

In order to make the salaries match, Portland included Hood in the deal. He is a 28-year-old wing averaging just 4.7 points per game this season.

More to come.

