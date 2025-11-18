5 numbers to know after Raptors survive vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are on top for a fourth straight game after beating the Charlotte Hornets 110-108 in their return to Scotiabank Arena.

The numbers were tight in the game with the smallest of details mattering in the end and the Raptors were able to come out as the victors. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score:

2 - Closest margin of victory for Raptors this season

Out of the Raptors' first 13 games of the season, 12 finished with a win by double digits. For the first time since Oct. 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Raptors went down to the wire.

Against the Bucks, the Raptors fell short, but an RJ Barrett tossing in a layup with less than a minute to go, they won their first close game of the season. The fact that the Raptors were able to pull out a close win is a great sign of what could be.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes passes the ball against the Charlotte Hornets. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

4 - Raptors consecutive wins

The Raptors have won four straight games for the first time this season, putting them in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors will have a chance to make it five in a row as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the road for their next game.

7 - Raptors blocks

The Raptors had seven blocks, but the two that were main highlights came from Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram in the final possession of the game. Ingram blocked rookie centre Ryan Kalkbrenner's dunk, which was an incredibly smart and important play.

Then, after the ball was inbounded, Barnes sealed the win with a block on Collin Sexton's game-tying attempt.

10 - Immanuel Quickley's rebounds

Quickley crashed the glass all night long, snatching 10 rebounds for a double-double that was accompanied by 15 points. Without Quickley making his impact on the boards, the Raptors simply would not have won the game.

17 - Raptors turnovers

Had the Raptors lost the game, this would have been the statistic to point towards. The Raptors did not take care of the ball as well as they could have and it's why the Hornets were in the game until the very end.

The Hornets deserve credit for forcing turnovers, but the Raptors should also clean up their game because limiting turnovers has been a big reason behind the team's success.