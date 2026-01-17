Major trade could lead Raptors to Finals run

The Toronto Raptors are looking to take the next step as the trade deadline gets closer.

The Raptors have a strong core with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, but they are looking to possibly add another all-star to form a big three. ESPN insiders Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst believe the Raptors are willing to acquire another big time player ahead of the trade deadline.

"After three straight missed postseasons, and with new governor Edward Rogers ready to take full control of the franchise later this year, there is a sense of urgency in Toronto. The Raptors have been on the phones in recent weeks gauging the trade value of some of their players, including RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, numerous sources told ESPN," ESPN wrote.

"ESPN's Shams Charania has reported Toronto's interest in the Mavericks' Anthony Davis and the Grizzlies' Ja Morant, and although other teams could have reservations about taking on long-term money, the Raptors would be swapping out their own long-term contracts to take on those players, removing an impediment to a deal.

"Toronto owns all its first- and second-round picks for the next seven years. Two factors rival executives note: A franchise that has been an infrequent taxpayer is about $1 million into the tax, and having all that long-term money to move could dissuade potential trade partners."

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reacts after being fouled against the Sacramento Kings. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Raptors have chance to make a big move

The Raptors have all the pieces needed to take that next step and make a deep run, especially in a year where there is a lot of uncertainty in the Eastern Conference.

The Detroit Pistons are the number one team, but they have not won a playoff series in a very long time. The New York Knicks have shown signs of struggling, and the Boston Celtics aren't a complete package without Jayson Tatum on the floor. The East also saw the Indiana Pacers make a deep run last year to the NBA Finals, so it isn't completely out of the question that a team like the Raptors could do the same.

If they shoot their shot and go for Morant or Davis, they could really make some damage if the product on paper looks as good as the play on the floor.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night as they take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories