Scottie Barnes' assists among five numbers to know from Raptors win vs. Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are back in the win column after beating the Indiana Pacers 115-101 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The win put the Raptors back on the right side of the results after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers in their previous game. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the win over the Pacers:

11 - Gradey Dick's rebounds

Raptors guard Gradey Dick was crashing the glass in a major way against the Pacers. His 11 rebounds marked a career high for the third-year pro out of Kansas. He also contributed 21 points for his first career double-double. Dick's contributions came at the right time with several players out due to injury and the Raptors should expect more from him in the second half of the season.

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick drives to the net against the Philadelphia 76ers. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

13 - Scottie Barnes' assists

Barnes was one assist shy of his career high, dishing out 13 dimes in the win over the Pacers. He also had 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds, making him three shy of another triple-double. Barnes' leadership throughout the season has been crucial to the team's success, and the Raptors wouldn't be in the position they are without him.

20 - Jamison Battle's minutes

Battle drew the start tonight with several players on the injury report. Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Garrett Temple, and Jakob Poeltl were all on the sidelines due to injury. That gave Battle the opportunity to start, which is not something he gets very often.

It was Battle's 12th career start in two seasons and just the second one he's had this season. He scored five points but was a team-high +24 in the win.

27 - Raptors' largest lead

The Raptors led wire-to-wire, and that advantage grew by as much as 27 points. Things got a little scary in the fourth quarter when that shrunk to just four points, but they were still able to finish the game strong and pull out a win.

48 - Raptors' points in the paint

The Raptors were dominant in the paint against the Pacers, scoring 48 points in the paint compared to the Pacers' 34. Their spacing allowed players to get downhill and they were able to post up on the Indiana bigs, which has been a weak spot for them throughout the year.

