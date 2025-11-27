Five numbers to know after Raptors stun Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are feeling the love after winning against the Indiana Pacers 97-95 to claim their ninth straight victory in front of their fans at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors didn't have the prettiest game, but Brandon Ingram's shot just before the buzzer was the dagger Toronto needed to keep its winning streak alive. Here are five numbers to know after the team's game against the Pacers:

5 - Raptors' made 3-pointers

The Raptors struggled mightily from beyond the 3-point line against the Pacers. Only five of their 26 attempts from downtown found the bottom of the net, but the team was also able to attack the paint and get shots closer to the rim.

That number will have to grow in order to beat better teams, but the Raptors are celebrating in spite of their 3-point struggles against the Pacers.

9 - Raptors' wins in a row

The Raptors have won nine straight and 13 of their last 14 games. This is tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history, matching their stretch in the late 2001-02 season.

The Raptors won 11 in a row in 2016 and 2018 and the longest streak in franchise history is 15, stemming from 2020 before COVID-19 suspended the season.

14 - Scottie Barnes' free throws

Barnes had 24 points on the night and 14 of those came from the charity stripe. Something that separates Barnes from other similar players is his ability to get to the free throw line.

If Barnes is going to be Toronto's alpha, he has to be able to go to the free throw line frequently as part of his offence. It appears that he is doing just that.

32 - Ja'Kobe Walter's minutes

Walter got extended action against the Pacers for a few reasons. Collin Murray-Boyles got into foul trouble, so head coach Darko Rajakovic subbed him in early and Gradey Dick left the game in the first quarter with a head injury.

Walter responded with 13 points off the bench, marking the third time he's been in double digits in scoring in the last five games.

95 - Season-low in points allowed

The Raptors ultimately won this game with their defence, giving up a season-low 95 points. The Raptors should win the game if they hold a team under 100 points with their offence, and even though 97 points kept things close, that part of the team has proven to be better earlier in the season.