Unlikely source helps Raptors in win over Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are breathing a sigh of relief after beating the Indiana Pacers 115-101 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Raptors led by as much as 27 points, but they struggled down the stretch. Things got dicey in the fourth quarter as the Pacers cut their deficit to just four points, but that was as close as they would get. The Raptors went on a 12-2 run to end the game to pull out a win.

Raptors reached out to a lead by 21 points in the first quarter, and that lead continued to grow. The Pacers began to dig into that lead, but the Raptors stayed steady enough to pull out the win.

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Gradey Dick shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Raptors escape with win over Pacers

The Raptors had six players on the injury report, putting them at a disadvantage. Immanuel Quickley, Garrett Temple, and Jakob Poeltl each were out with back injuries, while Sandro Mamukelashvili fell ill. RJ Barrett remained out with an ankle injury, while Ja'Kobe Walter was also on the sidelines with a hip ailment.

Raptors guard Gradey Dick had arguably the best game of his career, dropping 21 points while grabbing 11 rebounds off the bench for his first double-double in three NBA seasons. Brandon Ingram was the game's leading scorer with 30 points, while Scottie Barnes had 26 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds. Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Ochai Agbaji had 10 points off the bench to join his teammates in double figures.

The Pacers had a strong contribution from former Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. He scored 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. Second-year pro Johnny Furphy also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard had 14 points, and Quenton Jackson matched him in that department off the bench. Third-year forward Jarris Walker had 11 points off the bench.

The Raptors now have 25 wins this season, which matches their win total from the 2023-24 season. They are five wins away from matching last year's total, which could be attainable by the end of the month.

The Raptors are back in action on Friday when they take on James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

