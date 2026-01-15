Scottie Barnes might be biggest key to Raptors' success

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes continues to do it all for the team and steps up wherever he is needed.

That was evident in the team's 115-101 win against the Indiana Pacers inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about how valuable Barnes is to the team.

“He is an outstanding guy. When we find out that that [Immanuel] Quick[ley] will not be able to go and that he's going to be our backup point guard like whole day thinking about how he's going to handle it, what he's going to do, and what do we need to run and he's just like that," Rajakovic said postgame.

"He just loves those moments. He was great he did great job organizing the team and putting the teammates in right spots, attacking matchups, posting up when it was needed. He definitely played a complete game.”

Barnes making most of opportunity

Barnes's ability to play off of Brandon Ingram has been a big reason why the team has 25 wins by the middle of January. The two are developing a stronger chemistry, and that is going to be crucial when the back half of the season comes into fruition.

“I like the pace behind it. You know, got the ball off the board, him pushing the pace and him creating so much gravity that he's able to just see the floor, see open passes, and make them on time, on target. So, that's what I liked about it the most," Ingram said postgame.

Barnes had 13 assists in the win over the Pacers, and it is a sign that he has grown as a passer throughout his time in the league. He can play any position from point guard to centre, which is rarely seen in today's NBA. That makes him very important to the operation because it gives the Raptors so much flexibility when it comes to matchups.

In a game like the one against the Pacers where six players were out due to injury, it is an easy game to fall into a trap. However, Barnes' leadership prevented that from happening and it put the Raptors on the path towards a victory.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

